This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Feb. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We can always talk about the weather. Now, I enjoy snow and colder weather, don’t shoot me. I enjoy the changing of the seasons.
I had a Facebook memory of mine from 2011 remind me of how cold it was on Feb. 8, 2011. Contrast that with the unusual warm temps we are having this year.
Sometimes it seems we are stuck, stuck with this weather that is unusually warm and no moisture and stuck on the shortage of workers filling the job openings right now.
In a perfect world, we would have had some moisture so we would not be crunching the grass under our feet. That is exactly what the Buffalo grass in our lawn sounded like on Saturday as I pulled out some hoses to water young trees and scrubs to get them some moisture to make sure I keep them alive over the winter.
We can look back to 2019. We are coming up on the anniversary of the Bomb Cyclone in March.
I remember in 2019 being at an event at the Callaway Community Center where they had a guessing contest of “when” the snow pile the village piled up when they removed snow from the streets would melt. Some said the way the temps and snow were going, it might be July! We all know March 13, 2019 took care of that in a fast-melt way.
We are not asking for 2019 to repeat itself but I would really ask for some inches of snow or rain right now!
In a perfect world, applicants would answer the help wanted ads that businesses have out, would be working and the cycle of happily ever after would continue.
This week, I met someone who has purchased an ongoing local business. He came to the area 10 years ago to work for a few months. His family came a few times to visit, liked the area and ended up moving here. Both the husband and wife added to the local workforce 10 years ago and now they are adding to keep business moving in the right direction.
Are there any young couples right now moving here because of the employment opportunity? Is there any housing available if they did move here? We know there is employment opportunities in most every business in the county. Are young people still coming? Do they still see the area as appealing?
Talking about this will not fix the problems. Right now, the only thing we can do is keep our faith, knowing the rain and snow will come one day, just like it always does, and will keep giving us something to talk about.
I also believe one day businesses will once again have applicants to interview and to choose from.
We continue to keep the faith!
