Ken Jennings Jeopardy UNMC Science Fair

When the answer is Ken Jennings, the question is: Who is the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time?

Jennings, who will headline the 2023 Nebraska Science Festival this spring, rose to fame in 2004 when he spent six months as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” His 74-game streak and $2.52 million in winnings are still “Jeopardy!” records today.

