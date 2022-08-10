Kid Scoop News is getting rave reviews and it's hasn't even reach the classroom yet. See this week's Custer County Chief about a bright and fun publication designed to make reading and learning fun for elementary students. You can help fund this new projects for youngsters in Custer County. Check out the details in the Aug. 11, 2022 issue of the Chief and call General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock at 308-872-2471 to find out how to become a sponsor!
