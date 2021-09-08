Check out the Sept. 9, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief for photos and write-up on the annual Callaway Kite Flight! More than 50 professional kite fliers from more than seven states filled the sky at Foster Field will all manner of aquatic and land life-forms!
