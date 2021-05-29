This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the May 27, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
One of the best areas of this position I have with the Chief is getting out to all the communities, getting to know some of their history and meeting new people.
A week ago, I wrote about being in Dunning and Thedford. This past week, I spent Friday afternoon in Arnold. In late May of 1880, a young couple, R.E and L.L. Allen, were newly married and at just 23 years of age, brought their wagon to a stop by the South Loup River where Arnold is now. I have tried to put myself in their place - taking the time to read up on homesteading and heading out, without any idea where they would land, miles away from any family and friends, leaving churches and schools behind for the unknown and opportunity.
Now days, we would do the Google search and have the road completely mapped out before us. We would know how long it would take and along the way, if we wanted to, we would call and get advice from our parents.
This young couple went 700 miles in seven weeks with everything they owned in a wagon! Stopping a few other places but going on when they felt conditions were not right. How many of us would head out that way?
I was most struck by the fact that, all these years later, six people who can tie themselves back to that original couple traveled from California to see the new sign that was made for the city park that their ancestors gave. One family member had a book about four inches thick of stories and pictures of their family over the past 141 years. That in itself is a treasurer. I felt honored to watch their emotion as the sign was displayed for the first time. They did not plan it this way but they stood on the ground almost to the day when that young couple ended their journey to settle the land here.
The documentation this family has about how and why Arnold came to be is amazing for the community. The giving spirit of the Allen family is why Arnold is the community it is today.
I know a lot of my own family history. I have never traveled back to Germany like some of my family has and actually seen the home with running water that they left to come to Nebraska to live in a sod house with an outhouse. I grew up just 10 miles from the original Hueftle homestead. Every Memorial Day I decorate the graves of my great-great-grandparents, my great-grandparents, my grandparents and my father.
Watching the Allen family, since many have only been in Nebraska from California just a few times, made me rethink about what I might think and how I will remember my ancestors this Memorial Day.
Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day, was originally set aside to remember the fallen in service to our country. It is now a day we remember our roots that brought us to where we are today. It gives us a time to remember all the sacrifices made for the life we now have.
I hope all of you will take some time to find out just one more thing about your history.
Happy Memorial Day!
