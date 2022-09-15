Lake Ogallala
Nebraska Game and Parks

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects.

CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley Hydro into Lake Ogallala in late September, with a current start date targeted for September 23. Once the lake is drained, flows into Lake Ogallala from the Kingsley Hydro will cease until the work is completed and the lake is refilled. The Kingsley Hydro is owned and operated by CNPPID.

Recommended for you