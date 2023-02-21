Snow accumulation forecasts have been adjust for the storm that is moving into Nebraska. This afternoon (Tuesday, 02/21/23), the National Weather Service showed 2 to 3 inches of snow for the Broken Bow area. Southeastern Custer County may see less while the northwest part of the county may see more. Areas along the South Dakota line may see 8 to 12 inches. Snow will be fluffy, except when it's mixed with rain at the onset. There will be significant blowing and drifting. The Winter Storm Advisory has been expanded to the south and east. There will be dangerously cold wind chills. Snow might begin in Custer County around midnight with significant snowfall starting by 6 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through the day and into the night. Temperatures are not forecast to be above freezing until Saturday.

