According to the National Weather Service, the forecast now calls for a wider spread of 5 to 7 inches of snow from Imperial and Stockville in southwestern Nebraska to southern Cherry County in northern Nebraska.
Custer County is forecast for 4 to 6 inches with some pockets of higher accumulations.
Arthur County continues to be the target for the highest forecast accumulation of 6 to 8 inches.
Deuel, Garden and Sheridan Counties have been upgraded from an advisory to a Winter Storm Warning.
