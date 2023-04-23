This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the April 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the Letter to the Editor at right, Ms. Sherwood of Lincoln states protecting children is important. I agree.
This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the April 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the Letter to the Editor at right, Ms. Sherwood of Lincoln states protecting children is important. I agree.
She further states it’s more important than restricting the right to vote or allowing people to carry concealed weapons. There’s a lot of fodder there for discussion, however, as I’ve said before, it’s not about the bill(s), it’s about state senators’ behavior.
Agreement or disagreement of LB574 has never been at the heart of my columns. Neither has party affiliation. (For the record, those who read my column regularly know I’m a registered Democrat.
Back to the columns, though, the focus of which was, and remains, the behavior of the senators.
Let’s switch out the conversation, just for the fun.
If Senator Tom Brewer had brought the Legislature to a halt for four weeks filibustering on his concealed weapon bill and he vowed to bring the legislature to a halt if it failed, what would we think?
If Sen. Julie Slama did the same on voting ID, what would we think?
I’d think the same of them as I do of Cavanaugh and Hunt. It’s not the bill, it’s the behavior which we all, no matter our party affiliation or opinions of a bill, should see as unacceptable.
As for school funding, which is in drastic need of overhaul and is inextricably tied to property taxes, only 86 of 244 school districts receive state aid. According to the Nebraska Farm Bureau, two school districts (Lincoln and Omaha) receive 37 percent of state aid.
In 2014-2015, Broken Bow Public Schools received $2.2 million in state aid. In 2015-2016, it was $762,902. In 2016-17, it dropped to $94,271. Currently, no school district in Custer County receives state equalization aid. Whatever state dollars are received goes to special education. So what makes up the difference? Property taxes.
Opportunity to work on property tax reform means the Legislature has opportunity to provide properly funded education for all children across the state. Or shall we sacrifice quality education of all children across the state for a select group?
Hunt and Cavanaugh should accept that the Legislature has spoken this session and regroup for another day. They should be concerned with all children, not a select group. School funding affects all students in Nebraska, even those who are gay, lesbian or transgender.
I thank Ms. Sherwood for her Letter to the Editor and for being part of the conversation. It is through civil discourse that we share ideas and gain understanding. And, if we happen to be in the state legislature, we could perhaps practice the eloquent art of compromise.
