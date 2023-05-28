This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the May 25, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
LB574, which bans gender-affirming medical care for minors, passed last Friday in the Nebraska Legislature and the Governor signed it into law Monday, but not without continued antics of state Senator Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. On Friday, during her times to speak, she accused those supporting the bill of not caring about babies, being “morally bankrupt,” being gross and vile and “playing political games.” She also took time to chant and shout for a few minutes on the floor of the Unicameral.
In contrast, others spoke calmly and rationally, bringing facts and figures to support their position, no matter which side they supported. While rants can be entertaining, they usually do little to educate and persuade.
LB574 may be signed into law, however, it still faces challenges. Earlier in the month, AM1658, the 12-week abortion ban amendment, was added to the bill. On Friday, it was calmly pointed out that Article III Sect. 14 of the Nebraska Constitution reads “No bill shall contain more than one subject, and the subject shall be clearly expressed in the title.” That’s worth noting. And, as a side point, I noted it when a speaker talked about it without chants, accusations and shouting.
Few things can tick off someone faster than telling them how they feel or what they think. When future opportunities arrive for Cavanaugh to speak, she would do well to remember that. As several senators observed last Friday, all the talk of “hate” during debate on LB574 seemed to come from Cavanaugh and others opposing the bill, the very people who espouse love, acceptance and tolerance for those who think, act or live differently.
