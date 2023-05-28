Capitol 2023

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the May 25, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

LB574, which bans gender-affirming medical care for minors, passed last Friday in the Nebraska Legislature and the Governor signed it into law Monday, but not without continued antics of state Senator Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. On Friday, during her times to speak, she accused those supporting the bill of not caring about babies, being “morally bankrupt,” being gross and vile and “playing political games.” She also took time to chant and shout for a few minutes on the floor of the Unicameral.

