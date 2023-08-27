This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Sometimes I write my column and place it on A2 as the first one. Sometimes I wait to see what space is available and write accordingly. This week, I yield much space to Kelli’s very informative article on school choice and state aid below.
Some time ago, I promised we’d give more information on the legislative changes to school funding and this week Kelli delivers. She gathered a lot of information to help all of us better understand the new school choice legislation (LB753).
Please note, too, the table of projected state aid for area schools for 2023-2024 as a result of LB583 (attached PDF). Kelli and I put that together to show that local districts are indeed benefiting from LB583 which currently has a life span of three years. Should it be extended? Let’s wait and see how it all pans out but, right now, it’s looking good.
The following article by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
While the battle over school choice is allegedly about what is best in education for our children, it seems that the real fight may actually be more about money and power.
LB753 was introduced by Senator Louann Linehan, with 31 co-signers, at the request of Governor Jim Pillen in the last legislative session. Following a fair amount of debate, the bill passed with 33 voting in favor (including two Democrats), 12 against and two who opted to be present but not voting. On March 8, 2023 Governor Pillen signed the bill, referred to as the Opportunity Scholarship Act, into law. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Hot on the heels of that bill being signed into law, a petition drive was initiated by opponents, primarily affiliated with the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA), under the organizational name Support our Schools Nebraska (SOS Ne), to repeal the law. Petitioners have 90 days to get 60,000 verified voter signatures with the deadline fast approaching. Their goal is to gather 90,000 signatures. Paid petition carriers have been reported in many small towns as well as at larger venues in Omaha and Lincoln. Some teachers, members of the NSEA, are also gathering signatures to get the issue on the November, 2024 ballot.
To kick off the petition effort, SOS Ne received an $800,000 donation from the National Education Association (NEA), the teacher’s union. According to the Nebraska Examiner, required financial reports indicate other major donors to SOS Ne include the Open Sky Policy Institute of Lincoln (primarily funded by Susan Buffett) and the NSEA. In 2020, NSEA 990 tax returns showed revenue of nearly $10 million dollars and, of that, $6.3 million was used for salaries and compensation.
It is estimated that more than $3 million dollars will be spent in the effort to both repeal the law and fight the repeal.
The Opportunity Scholarship Act was designed to give parents a choice between public and private schools in order to find the educational option that best suits their child. The scholarship fund allows donors to give up to 50 percent of their Nebraska state income tax (up to $100,000 for individuals and businesses) to the scholarship fund. Additionally, estates and trusts are allowed to give up to $1 million per year. For example, a person who owes $5,000 in income tax is eligible to pay $2,500 to the NE Dept of Revenue and $2,500 to a verified Opportunity Scholarship fund.
To make this possible, the State of Nebraska will contribute $25 million from the general fund surplus in each of the next two years and up to $100 million annually from then on. Nebraska has a current budget of just over $5 billion and a much larger cash reserve than what is required by state constitution.
The funds will be distributed to schools from a grant-making institution to be developed within the state government and funneled to several smaller granting agencies. The funds will be prioritized so that low income children receive the first option to choose a private school. Funding will then be delegated to students who have been bullied, students with exceptional needs, foster children and children of parents in the military or with parents killed in the line of duty.
There is a great deal of controversy and misinformation surrounding the law and its implementation. Opponents say it will take resources from public education. However, the funds used for this scholarship program do not come from funds already allocated (over $1 billion) as state aid. Will some students choose to leave public schools? Yes, perhaps they will, however, private schools are not available in every county. Parents will need to manage those choices.
In looking at the numbers for public schools in Nebraska, there are 327,055 students enrolled and 23,962 teachers. They have an 87 percent graduation rate.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education, of those students, 41 percent receive free/reduced lunches, 16 percent are SPED and 13 percent are gifted. Schools spend an average of $14,123 per student per year for a total public school expenditure of $4.40 billion, nearly 75 percent of which comes from property taxes within each district. However, NSCAS proficiency in English Language Arts is only 47 percent, Math is 46 percent and Science is 66 percent.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education, all schools in Nebraska, public and private, are required to uphold the requirements determined by the NDEA for student performance and graduation. Private schools are also required to serve students with special needs, however they do not receive state funds to do so like public schools do. Currently, the state pays for 40 percent of the cost to provide Special Education (SPED) services to students in public schools. That percentage will increase to 80 percent in the coming year as a result of another law signed by Governor Pillen, LB583.
Additionally, LB583 provides a state aid contribution of $1,500 per student to every public school district in the state. This is a huge change from the basic school funding formula (TEEOSA) that provided some schools with up to $10,000 per student . Rural schools tended to get much less because the property tax base was supposed to support school districts. This change is designed to give property tax relief. See the chart (attached PDF) to see how state funding for local districts and some larger districts will be affected.
Finally, despite the debate on both sides of the school choice issue, Nebraska is now among 49 states in the nation that offer that option. There is information available to those who want to make an informed decision about signing the petition. If you are interested in signing, check out supportourschoolsnebraska.org. If you support LB753 and want more information, go to keepkidsfirstnebraska.com.
If you believe you have signed the petition in error and would now like your name removed, you can find the forms online at keepkidsfirstnebraska.com or at the local election clerks office. Requests for removal must be completed before Aug. 30 and must be notarized.
