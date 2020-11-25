Today, Wednesday (11/25/20), Loup Basin Public Health reports 53 new positive case of COVID-19 since Monday's update. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (18)
- Howard (18)
- Valley (7)
- Greeley (6)
- Garfield (4)
Loup Basin is saddened to report four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The individuals were residents of Garfield (2), Sherman (1) and Custer (1) counties. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the families during this time.
Individuals Tested to Date: 6,986
Negative Labs to Date: 15,114*
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 478 (33 percent of total cases)
Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 201 (14 percent of total cases)
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be a case count update on Friday, Nov. 27. The next case count update will be posted on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
*Due to lab duplication this number is lower than reported on Monday. LBPHD data is provided through DHHS resources and reported to the public as known by LBPHD.
