As of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 1,665 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 267 cases with a total of 464 active cases.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced updated quarantine guidelines. Nebraska officials have updated the state’s Directed Health Measures (DHMs) to reflect these changes. The new DHMs took effect Dec. 3, 2020 at 5 p.m.
It is important to know that an individual can incubate the virus up to 14 days before showing symptoms and is contagious for 48 hours before symptoms arise; this has not changed with the additional knowledge we now have about COVID-19. The CDC’s updated guidance was released because it has been proven through research that there is a dramatic decrease in the likelihood of someone becoming symptomatic the more days that have passed since their exposure.
Under the new DHMs, in-home quarantine may be discontinued without testing under the following conditions:
- At least ten (10) days have passed since close contact exposure AND
- The exposed individual does not have any COVID-19 symptoms AND
- The person self-monitors for symptoms and wears a facial covering over their nose and mouth through day 14 since the last close contact.
- Quarantine may discontinue with testing, under the following conditions:
- At least seven (7) days have passed since close contact exposure AND
- An oral or nasal COVID-19 test that was collected no earlier than five (5) days since their last close contact is negative AND
- The exposed individual does not have any COVID-19 symptoms AND
- The person self-monitors for symptoms and wears a facial covering over their nose and mouth through day 14 since the last close contact.
Individuals may seek free testing through www.testnebraska.com. When on the website select ‘Start Now’ in the upper right-hand corner. You will then need to complete the questionnaire and schedule yourself for testing at any location that works for you.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
