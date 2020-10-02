Custer County is nearing 100 cases with a reported 97 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since March. Of those, 76 have reported as recovered and there have been four deaths.
Howard County has the highest count in the Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) with 105. Next is Custer County with 97 and then Valley with 45.
Over all, LBPHD has had 322 positive cases reported with 259 of those reported as recovered. There have been 11 deaths in the district.
The positivity rate increased to 14.10 percent this week, up from 12.09 percent last week.
Today's report (10/02/2020) contains more cases identified as community spread than with the previous update.
