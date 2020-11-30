As of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 1,541 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 373 cases.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
LBPHD urges individuals who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had an exposure to someone who was positive with COVID-19 to seek testing.
An exposed individual should wait at least five days after their exposure to test unless symptoms are present prior to that timeline. Testing is free through TestNebraska and occurs five days a week within our district.
To schedule an appointment with any TestNebraska testing location, visit www.testnebraska.com and complete the survey.
Nebraskans are also urged to follow quarantine and isolation directions as advised by their local health department. An individual who is positive for COVID-19 should isolate within their home or a medical facility for 10 days from the start of symptoms, or positive test date if no symptoms are present.
Any individual who was identified to have close contact to a COVID-19 positive person should quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure. The 14 days are necessary due to the virus’ incubation period; some healthy individuals may not show symptoms until day 14.
It is known that a person who ultimately tests positive for COVID-19 is contagious, or spreading the disease to others, 2 days prior to symptoms appearing. Because of this pre-symptomatic shedding period, it is important that anyone exposed follow the directions to quarantine so that the spread of COVID-19 can be slowed across our state.
We are urging all Nebraskans to Avoid the Three Cs:
- Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.
- Close Contacts: Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance when you are with people you do not live with.
- Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.