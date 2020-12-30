On Wed., Dec. 30, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health District reports seventeen (17) additional COVID -19 cases since Monday, Dec. 28. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (8)
- Howard (4)
- Sherman (3)
- Valley (1)
- Blaine (1)
Loup Basin is saddened to report four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The individuals were residents of Howard (2), Greeley, and Custer counties. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the families during this time.
Individuals Tested to Date: 8,328
Negative Labs to Date: 21,014
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 107
Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 40
There has been several questions in regards to the difference in the number of individuals tested (8,328) versus the negative labs to date (21,014). The first number depicts the number of PEOPLE tested, and no matter how many times tested they are only counted once. The negative labs to date depicts the number of TESTS that have occurred. Many individuals have been tested multiple times for a variety of reasons. For example, a long term care center staff member could be tested twice a week if there is an outbreak within the facility and the negative labs to date counts each negative test.
Due to the New Year's holiday, there will not be a report Friday, Jan. 1. The next case count update will occur on Monday, Jan. 4.
Loup Basin Public Health Department wishes you a Happy New Year!
