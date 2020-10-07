Twelve (12) new cases reported since the update on Monday. The new cases are in the following counties: Custer (9), Howard (1), Valley (1), and Wheeler (1).
The new cases are all due to community spread except 5 of the Custer County cases were due to direct contact with a positive.
Fourteen (14) new recoveries reported from the following counties: Custer (5), Howard (3), Greeley (3), Valley (2), Garfield (1).
The District Risk Dial for last week shows slightly elevated, with positivity increasing to 19.92 percent from 8.93 percent.
Elevated COVID-19 risk reflects the following:
- There are increasing or high stable numbers of COVID positive cases OR percent positive cases due to community or regional spread
- There is an increase in Flu-Like Symptoms OR COVID like syndromic cases in county/health district
- Clusters or outbreaks exist that are still likely in their early stages
- There is only enough testing available for symptomatic people
- LBPHD must rely on assistance to conduct investigation for new cases and associated and contact tracing OR LBPHD must assist adjacent jurisdictions to conduct investigation and contact tracing
- PPE supplies are only adequate for critical workers
- Critical medical equipment is in limited supply
For more detailed information, got to https://www.lbphd.org/
