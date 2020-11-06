Forty-eight (48) positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday's (11/04/20) update. The new cases are from the following counties:
- Custer (16)
- Garfield (13)
- Howard (9)
- Valley (6)
- Greeley (3)
- Sherman (1)
The new cases are due to the following exposure sources:
- Community Spread: Custer (11), Garfield (10), Howard (5), Greeley (3), Valley (3)
- Contact with Positive: Howard (4), Custer (4), Valley (3), Garfield (3), Sherman (1)
- Travel: Custer (1)
Loup Basin is saddened to report two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The new deaths are in Custer and Howard counties. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to these families during this time.
Twenty-one (21) recoveries have been added since Wednesday.
LBPHD is working with DHHS to identify the issues with the denominator in percent positivity. LBPHD anticipates to have an update for the public on Monday's post (11/09/20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.