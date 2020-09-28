As of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, two hundred and seventy-four (274) COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD), an increase of 26 cases in the last week.
The breakdown by county shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
ounty
Positive Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Active Cases
Blaine
0
0
0
0
Custer
83
74
4
5
Garfield
7
5
0
2
Greeley
25
16
0
9
Howard
96
80
5
11
Loup
3
3
0
0
Sherman
28
21
1
6
Valley
31
25
0
6
Wheeler
1
1
0
0
Total
274
225
10
39
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The State’s partnership with Nomi Health has provided our health department with access to offer COVID-19 testing. LBPHD is announcing a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing. Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment on www.testnebraska.com and schedule testing in Burwell starting the week of Oct. 5, 2020.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
