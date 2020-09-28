LBPHD COVID-19 Sept 25 2020
LBPHD - BURWELL, NEB.

As of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, two hundred and seventy-four (274) COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD), an increase of 26 cases in the last week.

The breakdown by county shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

ounty

 

Positive Cases

Recovered

Deaths

Active Cases

Blaine

0

0

0

0

Custer

83

74

4

5

Garfield

7

5

0

2

Greeley

25

16

0

9

Howard

96

80

5

11

Loup

3

3

0

0

Sherman

28

21

1

6

Valley

31

25

0

6

Wheeler

1

1

0

0

Total

274

225

10

39

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The State’s partnership with Nomi Health has provided our health department with access to offer COVID-19 testing. LBPHD is announcing a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing. Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment on www.testnebraska.com and schedule testing in Burwell starting the week of Oct.  5, 2020.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.

Recommended for you