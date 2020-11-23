Loup Basin Public Health LBPHD Nov 23 2020 COVID case count
LBPHD - BURWELL, Neb.

Loup Basin Public Health announced seventy-seven (77) new cases to report on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 since Friday's update. The new cases are in the following counties:

  • Custer (34)
  • Howard (11)
  • Sherman (10)
  • Greeley (8)
  • Garfield (7)
  • Valley (5)
  • Loup (2)

Loup Basin is saddened to report one additional COVID-19 related death in the district. The individual was a resident of Custer County. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the family during this time.

Individuals Tested to Date: 6,859

 Negative Labs to Date: 16,063 

Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 477 (34 percent of total cases)

 Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 230 (16 percent of total cases)

