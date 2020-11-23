Loup Basin Public Health announced seventy-seven (77) new cases to report on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 since Friday's update. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (34)
- Howard (11)
- Sherman (10)
- Greeley (8)
- Garfield (7)
- Valley (5)
- Loup (2)
Loup Basin is saddened to report one additional COVID-19 related death in the district. The individual was a resident of Custer County. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the family during this time.
Individuals Tested to Date: 6,859
Negative Labs to Date: 16,063
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 477 (34 percent of total cases)
Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 230 (16 percent of total cases)
