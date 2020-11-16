As of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 432 cases, 40 percent of the total cases to date.
The breakdown by county in the image shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The surge of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has caused strain on Nebraska’s hospitals. The four hospitals within LBPHD’s district have faced difficulties in transferring patients who need advanced care. If you or a loved one has a stroke, car accident, heart attack, etc. our local hospitals may spend critical hours trying to find a facility that has room for them. This time can negatively impact a person’s health outcome.
LBPHD is urging those in our district and greater Nebraska to do everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our state. Practice social distancing, shop alone once a week, avoid gatherings, wash your hands, and frequently disinfect high touch surfaces.
Another tool to help decrease your risk of contracting COVID-19 is by wearing a mask. COVID-19 is transmitted predominately by respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe.
On Nov. 10, the CDC released their most recent research in a Scientific Brief: Community Use of Cloth Mask to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The study reinforced that multi-layer cloth masks can block up to 50-70 percent of fine droplets and particles and limit the forward spread of those that are not captured. It concluded that masking provides prevention benefits for both source control (for those around the masked person) and personal protection for the mask wearer.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.