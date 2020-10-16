LBPHD COVID-19 case count update Oct 16 2020
LBPHD - BURWELL, Neb.

Twenty-two (22) new cases are reported since Wednesday's update. The new cases are from the following counties:

  • Custer (12)
  • Howard (4)
  • Garfield (3)
  • Valley (1)
  • Blaine (1)
  • Sherman (1)

The new cases are due to the following exposures: 

  • Community Spread: Custer (4), Howard (3), Valley (1), Blaine (1), Sherman (1)
  •  Contact with a Positive: Custer (7), Garfield (3), Howard (1)
  •  Travel outside the State: Custer (1)

Twenty-one (21) recoveries are reported since Wednesday's update.

Sadly, Loup Basin is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths were both individuals in their 70s, one from Valley County and one from Sherman County. LBPHD extends condolences to their families during this time.

