Twenty-two (22) new cases are reported since Wednesday's update. The new cases are from the following counties:
- Custer (12)
- Howard (4)
- Garfield (3)
- Valley (1)
- Blaine (1)
- Sherman (1)
The new cases are due to the following exposures:
- Community Spread: Custer (4), Howard (3), Valley (1), Blaine (1), Sherman (1)
- Contact with a Positive: Custer (7), Garfield (3), Howard (1)
- Travel outside the State: Custer (1)
Twenty-one (21) recoveries are reported since Wednesday's update.
Sadly, Loup Basin is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths were both individuals in their 70s, one from Valley County and one from Sherman County. LBPHD extends condolences to their families during this time.
