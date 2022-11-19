County Government Day

Ready to visit the offices of Weed Superintendent and Zoning are, from left, Lance Jones, Arnold High School; Garett Schneider, Sargent High School; Tom Wilson American Legion Post 59 of Callaway; Clay Witthuhn, Arnold High School; and Kaden Paulsen, Callaway High School.

 Mona Weatherly

More than 120 high school seniors from around Custer County had the opportunity to learn more about county government on Monday through County Government Day. Pick up a copy of the November 17, 2022 Chief to read what the students thought about the day.

