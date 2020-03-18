The following is a March 18, 2020 letter from Broken Bow Superintendent Darren Tobey.
Bow Nation,
The teaching staff at Bow is working to provide enrichment learning packets (PK-2) and digital lessons (3-12) for our students. While this will be different than regular education, this continuity of education plan will keep moving our student's education forward during the school closure. Students that are enrolled in dual credit courses should be seeing emails from your teacher soon.
Please know that AS OF RIGHT NOW we are planning for continued enrichment learning via learning packets and online education to begin on Tuesday, March 31. Information and details on how enrichment education will be provided to your students will be shared next week through email to parents and students. The purpose of waiting two weeks to provide enrichment education is to allow staff members to build purposeful and meaningful lessons to students and not busy work. We also believe in allowing students and families to regroup and take care of family, financial, and employment obligations before academic work is sent home. Over the next week we will post a variety of resources on our website.
Other Items of significance:
• School Grab N Go Lunches
We are currently offering Grab N Go Lunches at North Park from 12-1 p.m. weekdays. Please use the SW doors at North Park to pick up lunches. We will also add a Custer site for lunch starting on March 23. All lunches are available for anyone aged 1-18 at no cost.
• Activities at BBPS
The school is closed until March 30 for any community members. There will be limited staff here at BBPS until that time. School events/activities have been suspended until April 2nd and all practices have been suspended until school resumes.
• Internet
At all three school buildings,internet can be accessed from the street or parking lots during the school closure. We will also put two school vehicles with hot spots in them throughout the community that students can access during the school closure. These will all be available on March 3Pt if school continues to be closed.
• Tobey Talk Show Live
I will be doing a Live Talk Show starting tomorrow Thursday, March 19 at noon and will continue to do the talk show on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon while school is closed. We will answer questions from the public regarding school and have special guests on each episode. Hope you can tune in.
We are working without a script during this uncomfortable time. We will do everything we can to help our students, families, and community. I have no doubt BBPS will be a better district in the future because of these events. I appreciate the support and if you have any questions please let me know.
