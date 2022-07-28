The 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior State Tournament is in Broken Bow for the first time in more than 30 years and both the city and the American Legion are adding extra touches.
Spectators will be treated to special features, starting with opening ceremonies Friday evening (July 29, 2022). As honored guests, several local veterans are slated to throw the first pitch of each game.
Opening ceremonies will begin at Paul Brown Field on Friday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. with food, team lineups and a flag dedication.
Games begin Saturday, July 30, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 3. Broken Bow is scheduled to play in Game 4 on Saturday at 3 p.m. See the attachment at left for a bracket.
Bringing the State Tournament to Broken Bow has been a collaboration between Broken Bow Coach Jeff Denson and the City of Broken Bow.
“We wanted to go above and beyond a normal tournament and set an example,” City Administrator Dan Knoell said. “We want to give people a show and this was a great way to do that.”
The American Legion's role in the tournament is emphasized by the first pitch of every game except one being thrown by a local veteran.
The schedule for the First Pitches is as follows:
- 9 a.m. - Walt Hendricks, WWII veteran
- 12 noon - Tim Barrow, veteran
- 3 p.m. - Joseph Palmer Family, representing Palmer-Lomax Post 126, on the 101th anniversary of Joseph Palmer re-burial in Custer County. Joseph Palmer was the first Broken Bow native to die in World War I. He died in 1918, was buried in France and then re-interred in Broken Bow on July 20, 1921.
- 6 p.m. - Representative of the Paul Brown Family for which the Legion field is named
- 9 a.m. - Wayne Mills, WWII veteran
- 12 noon - Colton and Rob Smith, veterans
- 3 p.m. - AJ Page, veteran
- 6 p.m. - Frank Lomax Family, representing Palmer-Lomax Post 126. Lt. Lomax was the first Custer County native to die in World War II. He died aboard the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
- 12 noon - Dan Knoell, veteran
- 3 p.m. - Roger Wenquist, veteran and American Legion Post 126 Commander
- 6 p.m. - Dell Moninger, veteran
- 3 p.m. - Rod Sonnichsen, veteran
- 6 p.m. - Julie Schnitzler, veteran
- 1 p.m. - Billy Beals, Broken Bow’s Honorary Bat Boy for more than 50 years
The Broken Bow Senior team earned their spot in the State Tournament by winning the Class B Area 6 tournament championship.
Admission is adults $7, children $3 and veterans free.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, July 30, South 15th Ave north of Hwy 2 will be restricted to baseball traffic only. Parade entries and check-in will access Tomahawk Park from the east via South B Street.
The Custer County Parade is scheduled downtown for 6 p.m. Saturday with the Casey Donahew Concert at the Fairgrounds at 8 p.m.
