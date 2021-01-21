Abut 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in North Platte issued revised expectations of snowfall over the next few days for central and north central Nebraska.
Custer County is now forecast to receive an inch or less of snow, rather than the 1-2 inches forecast earlier in the day.
The heaviest accumulations, 3-4 inches, has shifted from north central Nebraska and Cherry County to the west to Rushville in Sheridan County and points west..
Periods of light wintry precipitation is still expected late tonight (Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021) into the weekend with most of it being snow across northern Nebraska. Some light freezing drizzle is possible across southwestern parts of the state. Little to no ice accumulations are expected.
The forecast for the winds remains the same, from the south/southwest, 10-12 mph, tonight through Friday night, then gradually shifting to the north Saturday at about 10 mph.
Slippery roads and reduction in visibility are possible
