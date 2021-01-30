This column by Doinnis Hueftle-Bullock first appeared in print in the Jan. 28, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
If you are inside standing by a roaring fire with a hot cup of something in your hand looking out over the snow falling, it truly is a lovely scene. But if you are out in it, that is another story.
This past week, we did get our fair share of snow. Good for the most part since we are on the verge of a drought, and all the pasture and crop lands are now covered in a blanket of white moisture that will be a blessing as it melts in and replenishes the much-needed moisture.
Not so good if you are in the middle of calving and you see 15 – 20 plus babies all come in 24 hours. Not so good if it is your job to get out and clear roads and sidewalks. Not so good if it takes you 30 minutes to get out of your driveway that usually does not take you 30 seconds! There are several other workers who plowed through and opened their businesses to provide goods and services to all of you this week.
You know, it does not matter if you have 4-wheel drive. If the snow is up to your knees (even at my five feet!) it is tough to plow through. I love living in the country, and love being able to take part in the scene I described above about the hot drink and roaring fire. But Tuesday, since we still made press deadline, we at the Chief, just like the ranchers and other workers, did not stay home and we went into work.
At the Chief, we are truly blessed to have dedicated employees who will make sure we make press deadline. On Thursday, when the paper shows up in your mail box, the struggles of Tuesday will be a thing of the past. Thank you for wanting to read what we record on paper. We can only hope going forward that more of the moisture we see this year is in the form of rain. I know, it is only January and we have a lot of winter ahead of us. I do like snow, but after this morning, I have had my fill for this season!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.