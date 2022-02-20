This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Feb. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
About the time my husband and I decided to move to Custer County (a move “back home” for me), I purchased a small wall hanging on which were the words, “Let your heart soar here.” It hung unobtrusively in a hallway for many years.
Every time I walked by and read it, I had the same curious reaction, almost a catch in my breath. It was like, “You mean, I can live my dreams and be happy? Really?”
Like many young people, I left Custer County (decades ago!) for higher education, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, to be exact. I was searching for the answer to my dreams. I knew I wanted to do something - to write, to paint, to create. I belonged to a terrific writing group, I attended workshops and seminars and I continued to search for what I thought were the elusive keys to making dreams come true.
I think somehow I had it in my mind that some dreams just don’t come true for someone from a small farm in Custer County. Dreams were for those who headed to the bright lights of the big cities.
I am fortunate to have learned, over the years, how wrong I was. The keys are neither elusive or secretive. They are the same things that are needed to succeed at anything - things like prioritizing, dedication and action. As Nike has told us for years, “Just do it.”
In our issue of Progress this week, you will read about people who are making their dreams come true, igniting their passions for creating and not sacrificing where they want to live to do it.
People in Custer County, central Nebraska and the Sandhills make dreams into reality everyday. People are living their dreams of having families, running businesses, raising livestock or planting fields, all of which are arts unto themselves.
Technology has brought many possibilities to remote areas. While not perfect, technology brings resources closer and enables contact. We don’t have the abilities to transport people yet (it still takes a drive or a flight to get to a metropolitan area when we do need those bright lights!) but we can “transport” and share documents, images and ideas.
During my interview with Yvette Mannon (who is also my neighbor), I shared a bit about my own writing aspirations. It’s times like these that I realize, yet again, how dreams can, at times, get moved to the back burner. Life has a way of taking over. Yet Mannon and others are making space in their busy lives for their dreams and passions. And they say to all of us, “Yes, you can do it, too.”
We can have it all here in Custer County and the Sandhills. We can have the lives we want and live where we want. It takes work but we are no strangers to hard work.
I looked in the hallway this past weekend for that wall hanging and realized, like some dreams, it was moved to make room for other things. Now it’s time to once again give it its own space and make what it stands for a priority.
We can have it all here and our hearts can soar.
