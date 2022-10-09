School board papers

Pictured are a sample of papers and notes from school board meetings over the past year or so including cash summary reports, test scores, agendas, construction information, budget info, bond process and general fund review.

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Oct. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

I’ve long professed that if someone has never been taught something, it’s unreasonable to expect that person already knows it.

Recommended for you