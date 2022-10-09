This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Oct. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’ve long professed that if someone has never been taught something, it’s unreasonable to expect that person already knows it.
My patience on that has been tested lately, most recently at the joint tax meeting last week.
When I came to the Chief in October, 2015, I began attending BBPS board meetings immediately. Since then, I’ve attended most every regular school board meeting, (even one or two via phone during the shutdown) and have been at a good number of the work sessions.
In those first days, I’d walk out of a school board meeting in despair, wondering if I’d ever understand what was going on. I’ve learned over the years, it wasn’t me. It was what was going on. I’ll give you my take on it.
Prior to 2015 or so, when it came time to budget, the previous administration would ask for the maximum they could ask for, say $10 million, even if they planned on spending $9 million. Extra funds were put into accounts such as the special building accounts (for facilities) and transportation (buses). If an administrator needed something, they could write a check for it without taking it to the school board. I’m not talking “Let’s buy a potted plant for the lobby” kind of check. I’m talking, “I can pay for the track” or “I can replace the AC” kind of check. Please note, I’m talking about the previous administration, not the current one.
About the time I came on board, it was said a million dollars was going to be cut from the budget. Fears ran high on what the cuts would do to students, programs and education.
In the midst of all this, new office carpet and drapes were talked about. I asked the superintendent at that time, how can you justify carpets and curtains when you’re cutting the budget, people fear teachers will be let go and programs will be cut. His answer, “It’s in the budget.” I was confused.
Gradually I understood. If you ask for $10 million when you’re going to spend $9 million, extra money goes somewhere and you can budget for carpet and drapes.
In 2018 things changed. Board members changed, The previous superintendent left. Darren Tobey was hired. He came in with a policy of transparency. He hosted community meetings to introduce staff, assess school needs and talk budget. He’s more than willing to explain how money is allocated. He and the board have worked on one, three and five year plans. Anyone who attends board meetings on a regular basis will know this.
Something else changed. Long about that time, the board said, “We’re going to request what we think we’re actually going to spend, not the max we can ask for.”
Taking a look at the Levy Budget Analysis of BBPS, the increase in percentage of the tax request since for the past four years have been -2.3 percent 2018-2019; 0.0 percent 2019-2020; 0.0 percent 2020-2021; and 0.00 percent 2021-2022. Now they are asking for six percent for 2022-2023. Two things to note. 1) They are asking six percent in a time of eight percent inflation, and 2) Do those four years of zero or less warrant any attention?
To those who asked pointed questions at the tax meeting (which is your right), I hope you asked the same questions from 2012 to 2015 when the increase was 11.8 percent, 13.8 percent, 13.4 percent and a whopping 24 percent for 2015-216.
Know also this was when funding for public education was being changed to TEOSSA. Here’s the oversimplified version and you’ve probably heard it before. Through property valuation, it was determined that farmers and ranchers were pretty doggone rich (because of all the land, you know) and therefore could afford higher property taxes to support their schools. So the state cut back - waaay back - on state aid. The $2.4 million Broken Bow was receiving was cut, pretty much cut off. Now the only state and federal aid BBPS receives is for special education use only. Broken Bow is not alone; many rural schools are in the same position.
Here’s something to chew on. Of Nebraska‘s 244 school districts, 158 of then (64 percent) receive zero state equalization dollars for public education under TEOSSA. Ten districts receive 72 percent of all state equalization dollars.
So what is a board to do?
Broken Bow elected to use the money that was put into other accounts over the past couple of years, thus saving tax payers a handful of money. Doesn’t that account for anything? How about the fact that there will be no more taxes on the North Park Bond Fund? Investments will make the payments for the remainder of the bond. Does this mean anything?
I get it. No one wants higher taxes. But what do we want, a slow two to three percent increase each year with extra shoved into funds for later use? Or a board that taxes for its need, not the max just because it can?
I stand by what I said at the tax meeting. Pay attention to any and all discussions on school funding when the legislative session begins next year. There are going to be a lot of ideas tossed out. It will be no surprise that many in the eastern part of Nebraska (i.e., Lincoln and Omaha) may want to keep TEOSSA while many in the central and western part want something different. I’d personally like to hear more about foundation funding, that is, aid based on the number of student enrolled. Talk to your state senator, talk to any state senator. If you want to start cutting back on your taxes, we’ve got to figure out a better way to pay for public education.
The other thing I’m going to do is invite anyone concerned about the school budget to attend school board meetings on a regular basis. You will hear the board members, just like I hear them, say time and time again that they are responsible to the tax payers. Guess what? The board members understand. They, too, are taxpayers in an agriculture-based school district.
As I said at the beginning, if you’ve never learned or never been taught, you don’t know. But we have the resources and information available to us. We can be responsible and educated school district patrons, if we take the time to listen and learn
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.