Santa Letters Bridger 6 and Declan 9 Teahon

First grader Bridger Teahon, front, finds the Letter to Santa he wrote in the Chief while older brother, third grader Declan Teahon, looks over his shoulder. The boys stopped by the Chief with mom Tracey Teahon on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Letters to Santa are in the Dec. 23, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Letters written to Santa by local Kindergarteners, First Graders and Second Graders are in the Dec. 23 issue of the Custer County Chief! Pick up a copy while you're out with last minute shopping, curl up on the sofa with the kids and some hot chocolate and read what children in the area want for Christmas! Stop by the Chief Thursday morning to get an extra copy for $1. The Chief closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Friday, Dec. 24.

