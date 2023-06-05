Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo

NSP - NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - JUNE 2, 2023 - A combined effort of several law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of a Lexington man following multiple pursuits in western Nebraska Friday (06/02/23).

The incident began at approximately 9:15 a.m., when the Nebraska State Patrol was informed that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled an attempted traffic stop north of North Platte on Highway 83. The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was southbound on Highway 83 at a high rate of speed and drove in the northbound lane at times. The Logan County deputy discontinued the pursuit at the Lincoln County line.

