At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Director Megan Svoboda presented the fiscal year 2020-2021 report for the Broken Bow Public Library..
“We have felt the effect of COVID, however we’ve seen an increase of visitors,” Svoboda reported. “We hope to see that trend continue.”
Numbers that Svoboda shared include:
- 76,774 items in the library’s collection
- $362,788 saved by patrons by borrowing rather than purchasing
- 2,681 individuals with library cards
- 15,779 library visitors
- 3,015 reference questions answered
- 25,070 items checked out
- 9,000 digital items checked out
- 365 hosted events
- 12,869 people attended library programs
- 2,600 hours the library was open
Svoboda said the budget for 2020-2021 was $246,181 with $1,476 received from the Nebraska Library Commission. At $175,060 the largest expenditures are personnel and benefit. $27,500 was sent on collection materials and $43,621 was spent on operating expenses. She also reported the library received just over $12,500 from ARPA (American Rescue Plans Act of 2021).
The library has four employees - Megan Svoboda, Director; Kim Blackburn, Assist. Director; Brenna Slagle, Children’s Librarian; and Sheree Slagle, Library Assistant.
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said, “Thank you for keeping the library going. You haven’t missed a beat.”
In other business, the council approved a one year Interlocal Agreement with the Broken Bow Township for shared services; approved adding Council President David Schmidt and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn as authorized signers for city bank accounts and removing former council president Jacob Holcomb; and approved a 2.75 percent TIF bond interest rate for MW Real Estate Investment Group LLC.
At 6:12 p.m., the council went into closed session to discuss real estate purchases with no vote or discussion to take place after.
Present for the meeting were council president David Schmidt and council members Larry Miller and David Baltz. Not present was council member Chris Myers. Also at the meeting were Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn.
The next city council meeting will be March 8 at 6 p.m. at the municipal building.
