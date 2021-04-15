Beginning Monday April 19, 2021, the Broken Bow Library will be open the following hours
- Mondays through Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Fridays: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Please remember that eBooks and downloadable audiobooks are available through our library by using the Libby App. We also have other online resources available for you to use with your library card - World Book Online, Chilton's Repair Online, Newsbank and NebraskaAccess databases.
Call the library at 308-872-2927 for more details.
