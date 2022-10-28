Congratulations to Terri Licking of Thedford and Marah Sandoz of Taylor. Both were recognized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission Oct. 27 at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.
Terri Licking was awarded the Friend of Tourism Award. Licking has long been a pillar of Thomas County's tourism, economic development and agriculture. She is a multiple-time president of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway and helped the route to earn its National Scenic Byway designation in 2021. She is also an original charter member of the Nine Byways in Nebraska and has promoted Nebraska tourism at the National Byway Conference. Her other contributions include being part of the Thomas County Historical Society and the Thedford Art Guild, and she has been a key promoter and supporter of the Nebraska National Forest.
Marah Sandoz was awarded the Visionary Award. Sandoz is the architect behind the Taylor Villagers, one of the more creative and unique attractions in Nebraska. Since 2003, she has used her artistic skills to fashion plywood cutouts of villagers, representing people scattered throughout the town, with new characters appearing each year. This charming attraction catches the attention of drivers passing by and has driven unprecedented visitor traffic into town, as visitors search to find all of these plywood people. The villagers have also caught the attention of Nebraska and national media, including Atlas Obscura's top destinations. Marah has also been active in the area's economic and tourism development for decades and runs her own businesses in Taylor, including Marah's Treasures.
South Sioux City, Neb. (October 27, 2022) - Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
“Congratulations to all of our 2022 award winners,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Each year we have the honor of looking through nominations from events and attractions that work hard to make Nebraska a great place to visit. There are so many outstanding and creative projects happening across Nebraska, and we love to recognize them."
Additional awards and honors:
The 2022 Henry Fonda Award, the state’s highest tourism award representing leadership, vision and dedication to the tourism industry: John Chapo, President Emeritus of the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
The Outstanding Event Award for communities with populations up to 9,999: Seward Nebraska Fourth of July Celebration.
The Outstanding Event Award for communities with populations over 10,000: 2022 Kearney Cruise Nite in Kearney.
The Outstanding Marketing Campaign Award: Grand Island Tourism's Grand Life Campaign.
The Outstanding Tourism Attraction Award: Robber's Cave Tours in Lincoln.
The Passport Champions Choice Award: Our Lavender Co. in Big Springs.
Crystal Compass Award from Nebraska Travel Assoc.: Andy Pollock, a a registered lobbyist with the state legislature and has been working with NETA since 2012.
