Villager in Taylor

A Villager in Taylor is shown in this January, 2022 photo.

 Mona Weatherly

Congratulations to Terri Licking of Thedford and Marah Sandoz of Taylor. Both were recognized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission Oct. 27 at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

Terri Licking was awarded the Friend of Tourism Award. Licking has long been a pillar of Thomas County's tourism, economic development and agriculture. She is a multiple-time president of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway and helped the route to earn its National Scenic Byway designation in 2021. She is also an original charter member of the Nine Byways in Nebraska and has promoted Nebraska tourism at the National Byway Conference. Her other contributions include being part of the Thomas County Historical Society and the Thedford Art Guild, and she has been a key promoter and supporter of the Nebraska National Forest.

