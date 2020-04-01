Look for a colorful front page in the April 2, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief! Readers have sent in photos of chalk drawings by children who are home from school!
The Custer County Foundation held an online presentation to announce scholarship winners. In the Chief you will find comment about how the unique presentation went as well as a list of scholarship recipients.
Let's not forget mental and emotional health! Check on suggestions and tips for staying mentally healthy during the pandemic shutdown.
All this and much more can be found in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief.
