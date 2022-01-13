There will be snow in Nebraska at the end of the week, though most of it will be in eastern and north eastern Nebraska. The best chance of snow will be over Boyd and Holt Counties, according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.
Light freezing drizzle is possible over portions of north central Nebraska Friday morning.
Much of central Nebraska and southwestern Nebraska should see no snow or less than an inch out of this current system.
However, strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph are possible Friday and into Friday.
The strongest winds will occur Friday morning into Friday evening.Gusts of more than 40 mph are possible for the following areas - Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Curtis, Gordon, Mullen, Oshkosh and Valentine. The Mullen area could see the highest gusts reaching near 50 mph.
