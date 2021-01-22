Depending upon where you look, it appears the Broken Bow area received about an inch or more of light, fluffy snow overnight and into this morning (Friday, Jan. 22, 2021).
The National Weather Service Office in North Platte says light snow will continue through this morning.
Heaviest snow is expected to fall generally along a line from Gordon to Burwell, with 1-2 inches of additional snow and locally heavier amount s possible.
Winds will be light and variable early in the day, turning to the south-southeast by afternoon, 5-15 mph with gust up to 20 mph possible across southwest Nebraska.
Looking to the weekend, light snow could redevelop after midnight tonight along and north of Hwy 2. Light freezing drizzle may mix at times across the Sandhills and east on Saturday. New snow of around 1 inch are possible along and north of Hwy 20 Saturday into Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.