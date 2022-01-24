The National Weather Service says that light snow will develop this evening (Monday, Jan. 24, 2022) across western Nebraska and will spread into southwest Nebraska late evening and overnight.
There will general be less than one inch of accumulation however, some areas could see up to two inches. Snow will occur mainly west of a line from Valentine to Mullen to Holdrege. The far southwester corner of Custer County could see a dusting.
Wind chills Tuesday morning for northern Nebraska could range to 5 to 10 below zero.
For today in central Nebraska, it's forecast to be cloudy and breezy with a high around 45. After an overnight low of 10, Tuesday is forecast to have a chance of flurries with a high of 24 and possible wind chills between -2 and 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.