Light snow will develop tonight (Monday, Jan. 27, 2020) across the central and western Sandhills as well as southwestern Nebraska. Snow will linger into Tuesday morning before ending around noontime. Snow accumulations will generally be 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts across far southwestern Nebraska.
Travel impacts are possible tonight into Tuesday morning from accumulating snow. Untreated road surface may become slick and snow covered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.