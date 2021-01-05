Precipitation will begin across the eastern panhandle and southwest Nebraska this afternoon as all rain and will push east into western and central Nebraska this evening into Wednesday.
Rain will slowly transition to all snow after sunset.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across portions of north central Nebraska with locally higher amounts.
Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will gusts up to 30 mph are possible and may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Expect slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
Highest accumulations of snow is expected in the O'Neill area. It's expected that snow accumulation in Custer County will be an inch or less.
