Today's scattered snow showers were unexpected by many as light snow fell in the area beginning mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020).
As of 12:15 p.m. CT, National Weather Service radar showed snow from Mullen to Hastings, North Platte to Ord. Snow will transition to a mix as temperature rise which will limit accumulations. The NWS advises that quick bursts of snow may lead to isolated slick spots on roads.
According to the NWS, there is a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m., for Custer County. The forecast says it will be partly sunny, this afternoon with a high near 42. It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Light snow remains possible later tonight with the greatest chances in north central Nebraska. Snow accumulations of less than an inch are expected.
As of 1 p.m., light snow continued in Broken Bow with overcast skies and breezy conditions, though the sun was making an efffort to peek out from the clouds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.