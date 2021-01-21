Periods of light wintry precipitation are expected late tonight (Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021) and into the weekend. Most of the precipitation across northern Nebraska will be in the form of snow.
Some light freezing drizzle is possible across southwest Nebraska Saturday night.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected across northern portions of the state with lesser amounts to the south.
Winds will be from the south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph tonight through Friday night.. A gradual shift to the north should occur Saturday at around 10 mph.
Expect slippery road and reductions in visibility.
