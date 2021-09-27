Anna Lindstrom of Broken Bow High School is one of eight candidates for Miss Harvest of Harmony this coming weekend in Grand Island.
Anna is involved in speech, art club, and the high school band and jazz band. She is on the Honor Roll and a member of the National Honor Society. Anna received the NCPA Academic All-State award. Anna is a member of the track and cross-country team. Anna plans to major in biology and studio art in college so she may later go to medical school and residency for surgery. Her goal is to be able to participate in third-world medical missions.
Pageant judging will take place at College Park throughout Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The contestants will answer questions during a five-minute interview. They are judged on response to interview questions, resume, personal appearance and their life aspirations.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening pageant program. Families of contestants, friends, business sponsors and Interested members of the community are invited to attend.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce, 309 West 2nd Street, Grand Island.
Participating contestants are high school senior girls selected by their school. Harvest of Harmony pageant judges will select five finalists, including Miss Harvest of Harmony. All candidates will ride in a convertible in front of their high school band in the parade on Saturday morning.
The other candidates are Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe; Rachel Hunter, Aurora; Sadie Goodwater, Boone Central; Megan Blomstedt, Central City; Hannah Linn, Cross County; Adaline Linscott, Fairbury; and Payton Stanczyk, Fullerton.
