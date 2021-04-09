The Custer County Ag Society has agreed to allow Custer Public Power District (CPPD) to host a Lineman Rodeo at the Custer County Fairgrounds this summer.
The event will be July 30. It will be a one day event. CPPD has agreed to sink the needed poles, remove them and restore the ground.
The Lineman Rodeo has been held at the State Fairgrounds in Grand Island for the past several years, however, this year, the State Fairgrounds declined to hold the event.
Rick Nelson and Pete Hurlburt of CPPD and Trevor Roth of Nebraska Public Power spoke to the Ag Society Board about bringing the event to Broken Bow.
“It’s an exciting thing,” Roth said. “There’s been more interest in teams and apprentices coming here (than Grand Island).” Roth has been involved with the Lineman Rodeo since its inception 13 years ago.
All three said linemen from across the state getting to know each other in a relaxed situation (rather than meeting during storm emergencies) is one of the top benefits of the event.
“I’ve built a lot of friendships. You get to know people across the state,” Roth said.
Nelson said CPPD has had teams participating in the event ever since it was held in Grand Island. Last year would have been the 8th year in GI, however, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year will be the 9th year for CPPD participation, counting last year had it been held.
“Custer has been a part of this and we’re not going to let it die,” Nelson said.
In other agenda items, the board heard a request from Josh Call, promoter for the Free Style Bull Fights, about a possible beer garden for the event. Comments both for and against were made during the discussion. Administrator Michelle Nelson was asked to work with Call on developing a plan and the discussion was tabled until the next meeting.
Discussion on the purchase of a new flag for the fairgrounds was tabled to be put on the agenda for the next meeting. The two flags that have been used since the pole was installed in 2017 have been repaired several times. A large flag for the pole costs approximately $1,100.
The board reviewed the final copy of the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Board Treasurer Ira Spanel said fines and penalties have already been paid on last year’s filing. He declined to specify the amount, only saying that an amount is not yet finalized. It has been difficult to get answers to questions, he explained, as offices in Lincoln are still shut-down and semi-staffed due to the pandemic.
The board decided to form a committee to explore options on expanding arena use at the fairgrounds.
See the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief for more details on the meeting.
