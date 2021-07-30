Under cloudy skies with a breeze blowing, the 2021 Nebraska Line Workers Rodeo got under way this morning at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow this morning (Friday, July 30, 2021).
Opening ceremonies included members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion presenting the colors, line workers posting the US flag on a pole, preschoolers reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem.
52 participants from across the state will compete during the day in two divisions - journeymen and apprentice. Events include Hurt Man Rescue, arrester/cutout change out and transformer change out. Events are judged on proper procedures, safety and speed.
The event is free and open to the public.
The event will continue, rain, clouds or shine and is expected to finish this afternoon. In the event of lightning, competition will be suspended.
Award presentation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
