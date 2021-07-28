In a very short Broken Bow City Council meeting Tuesday (July 27, 2021), the council approved a liquor license for a new manager at Casey's General Store and approved the addition of the bowling alley area to the liquor license for Sylvester's Bar and Lounge. The council also set the date of Aug. 17 for the budget workshop.
At the meeting were council members Larry Miller and David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell and Treasurer/Deputy Clerk Jessica Owen. Excused were council members Chris Myers and Jacob Holcomb.
The next council meeting is Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
