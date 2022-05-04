Caden Holm, a senior at Litchfield Public School, received Congressional recognition from Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith today (Wednesday, May 4, 2022).
Caden’s artwork titled “America’s Pasttime” placed fourth in Nebraska’s Third District Congressional Art Competition.
The copper artwork features a baseball bat hitting a baseball over a baseball field. In the background, once can see the baselines, grass of the outfield and lights.
Caden created the design with a special pencil and used liver of sulphur to create a patina for the background.
“It’s good to celebrate the good thing that are happening,” “Smith said as he congratulated Caden. “It is great to see the talents of students.”
Caden will graduate this weekend. He plans to attend Hasting colege where he will study k-12 education and business and also play baseball.
He plays baseball with the Broken Bow American Legion team. His positions are center field and pitcher. “It’s pretty cool” he said of the art competition. “To see baseball on the art stage is pretty cool, too.”
"America's Pasttime" will hang in Smith's Scottsbluff office for a year.
