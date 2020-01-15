The National Weather Service (NWS) is monitoring the potential for light snow and/or ice accumulations beginning Thursday night and into Friday morning that may lead to travel impacts.
Light snow/freezing drizzle will move in to the area Thursday evening from the south and continue through early morning Friday, mainly east of Hwy 183. Precipitation will change over to rain through the morning as temperatures climb above freezing. Rain will change back to snow Friday evening with precipitation expected to end by early Saturday.
At this time, snow of less than an inch is expected in parts of central Nebraska. Initial forecasts of ice accumulations could be 0.01 to 0.10 inch east of a line from Stockville to North Platte to Ainsworth.
Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible Friday and winds will decrease throughout Saturday.
