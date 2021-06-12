This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the June 10, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What to write….sometimes I wonder and then something just drops in your lap!
I am not sure, how many of you enjoy the “Out of the Past,” columns we do. It is something we enjoy looking up. Finding the time to do it seems to be our worst enemy. Our days are so full every day that it is usually Tuesday around noon that I ask Mona to get me a book out of the vault room. (they are heavy and my back cannot lift them, it is not that I am lazy!). She picks a year and I open the pages to the same time of year as we are in now, i.e. June.
When I saw the headline, “Test Show Modern Youth’s Basic Beliefs changed,” after reading it, I would like to know what the beliefs were prior to this time of June 1951.
It said these individuals were tomorrow leaders in business. The area that struck me the most was 47 out of the 65ish that took this test “expressed their preference for a job with moderate income, little responsibility, good retirement and other security factors.”
Little responsibility???? They were called the leaders of tomorrow! They even said moderate income.
I would like to ask the graduates of 2021 if they are looking for little responsibility and moderate income! As I attended the graduations and the Custer County Foundation scholarship ceremonies, I would say the graduates of today have goals and dreams. When you go after scholarships and look to the higher education, I would not think any of them are saying moderate income and little responsibility! Okay, maybe some, but read on about saying the government should establish quotas. Don’t even get me started on the fact they thought they got a “fair” education, although that was omitted from the column this week due to lack space.
I graduated 22 years after this class. If I took the test, I know I would be looking at being my own boss (which I was able to do for 28 years). I did not start my business until I was out of high school for four years. Moderate income was not on my radar. I had my goals, dreams and I worked towards those each and every day. Retirement was not even in my thinking. I knew I would always want to do something but I also thought, building my business up then selling that, it would be my retirement.
Reading these sparked thoughts in me. I could take off on a tangent but I have probably said enough.
What were your thoughts when you read “Out of the Past?” I want to hear from you. At times, I refer to “the good ol’ days.” With this kind of thinking, I would say I am glad we have moved past what this test reported. How about you? See “Out of the Past” on page A5. I look forward to hearing from you!
