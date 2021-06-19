This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in th June 17, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We live in a wonderful “bubble” here in Broken Bow and Custer County! After a full day of celebrations with the Chamber, Friday was capped off with the Pie & Ice Cream Social at the museum. We embrace the history of this area and the Custer County Museum is a prime example.
The Skyliner Hardtop Auto Club visiting Broken Bow at the same time was just the icing on the cake for the evening. As Chip and I left the social, we crossed the street to find out more about the cars.
All you need to do is stop by and look at the cars and the group is very welcoming. I then said, “I did not know there was a car show in town this weekend.” You would think with the paper I might know all that is scheduled! I was quick to be informed that they were just visiting.
I introduced myself and handed out a few businesses’ cards. Usually, I have my camera in the car, (we brought Chip’s vehicle to town) and usually I have some form of paper somewhere in my purse! The only thing I had was the back of a check deposit ticket in my check book! So I took a photo on my cell phone, wrote a name and phone number on the check stub in case I did not get a call Monday morning to get the story! This was a FEEL-GOOD story about our community and I wanted to be sure and share it.
Then Saturday morning came. I was in the country doing what I like to do best on a perfect Saturday in the country, then my bubble was burst with the news of the stolen pickups. The feel-good feeling left.
Had one of the pickups not been owned by my nephew, I might not have known of the incident because I unplug from electronics on the weekend. Chip was checking Facebook while grilling burgers. I alerted Mona so she could get the news posted on the Chief’s website just to get the word out more in hopes the stolen items could be found sooner.
Monday morning, I enjoyed talking with the organizer of the car club, Bill Astley, about what all they did and what they thought of Broken Bow. I asked him if he felt the autos were safe in town. He responded with a positive, “Yes!” You see, his bubble only knew of the things the group did and where they ate, so I was grateful that the news of stolen vehicles did not reach their ears.
We all only know what is going on because of the ‘bubble’ we are connected to. No matter what we do, or how we do it, it is important to make sure we keep the air informed in the bubble we choose to be in.
The Custer County Chief thanks you all for being a part of our “bubble” where we can keep you informed.
